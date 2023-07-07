Arteta is taking Arsenal to “new heights” in this crucial transfer window

Under Arteta, Arsenal has been growing from strength to strength. Last season, the Gunners raised their game and regained their competitive edge in the PL.

Not winning the league was disappointing, but there’s hope for that desire to be fulfilled next season. Arsenal was at a high-level last season, but next season they will go even higher, as Reiss Nelson hinted after penning his new deal at the Emirates. The Hale End Graduate insinuated that the Emirates is the place to be, hinting that once one has tasted the project at Arsenal, he wouldn’t want to leave. Nelson told the Arsenal Website:

“It’s just the way we played last season. I’ve been here for many years; I’ve been here for the good years and bad years, and last year especially, I’ve seen the rise that Arsenal have taken. Taking them to new heights, and I feel like I want to be part of the journey.

“I want to be part of us going to the next level, which I think the boss, Edu, the backroom staff and the new players, and the current players are making. So it was a train I really didn’t want to miss, and I want to be here for it, so I’m glad that I made the right decision.”

Thursday was an auspicious day for Arsenal; Reiss-Nelson and Saliba signed new deals. With Rice and Timber’s deals also being finalized, this was an important week for Arsenal going to the next level!

Darren N

