Could both Arsenal AND Man United overtake Man City this season?

Arsenal will begin their 2023–24 Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest in less than 14 days. There is a lot of optimism regarding Arsenal’s potential next season. The hope is that the Gunners can finally pull off a successful title assault after failing to sustain the Premier League charge last season.
Wayne Rooney and Mikael Silvestre, both former Manchester United players, anticipate that Arteta and the team will be successful in their bid for the PL title this time around.
Rooney stated, “Arsenal has been steadily building a strong team, and they have the potential to challenge the top clubs. With their tactical gameplay and the addition of some exceptional talents, I foresee them reaching the final match next season.”
On the other hand, Silvestre, who also played for Arsenal at one point in his career, told Betting Expert that Arsenal are winning the league, and surprisingly, according to him, Manchester City will drop in form and finish third behind Manchester United, who will finish second.
“I think Arsenal will win the title.
“In second, I’m going for Manchester United. Man City will be third, and I think Liverpool could get fourth.
“The fact that Arsenal challenged for the Premier League last season was a surprise to everyone and even to themselves.
“Now that they’ve done that with consistency, being in the top spot for so long, they clearly are title challengers this season. They’ll go for it, and they should.”
It is undeniable that Mikel Arteta has benefited from this transfer window; he has signed, and is still signing, top stars like Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz, who are improving Arsenal from where they were.
The Gunners should be very determined to compete for the league and be brutal to anyone who stands in their way of success.
Sam P
Yes Arsenal could over take Man city in the upcoming campaign if we get our tactics right by going back to basics.
The loss of Ilkay Gundogan Mahrez and the aging KDB will affect the Citizens winning those close encounters, that they have come accustomed to stealing.
I’m a little confused by your comment regarding De Bruyne.
He was absolute top quality last season but between the period of May to August he is suddenly “aging” as you say.
De Bruyne will be exactly the same De Bruyne as last season and whilst the loss of Gundogun and Mahrez may seem to us a major blow to Man City’s chances it doesn’t seem to bother Guardiola the slightest.
May be that will be the case.
May be FFP is playing a role in Man City’s transfer dealings who knows.
I suspect that Guardiola plans to change his tactics as there seems to be little movement in the way of replacing these players.
Arsenal will be there or thereabouts but I do feel that a top quality striker is a higher priority than Raya. Neither Eddie or Balogun are good enough..
Me2
KDB won’t exactly be the same as last season
He will be a few months older 😁
I don’t think so, because Arsenal and Man United have to focus on UCL. Jesus is also injured and Hojlund just joined Man United
Man City looked weaker, but they have replaced Gundogan with Kovacic, anticipated Mahrez’s departure with Foden/ Palmer and are signing Gvardiol/ Doku
I’m far from confident of either prediction. We look stronger on paper, but the balance and mentality have to be right, and I’m waiting to see a few competitive games before thinking about making a serious judgement.
I’m not that impressed by utd yet – I think they overachieved last season, in the sense that they got far more points than their performances deserved from what I saw. I do think they’ve improved in goal, but really I think their hopes rest a lot more on a young cf than they probably realise. I could very easily be wrong, but I’m not expecting them to be close to winning the title.
City do look weaker on paper, but they have plenty of players who’ve proven they can step it up when it really matters – players like stones and Grealish were great at times last season, and they could actually be even better this year, and that’s on top of de bruyne and haaland.
I’m more worried about Chelsea, spurs and Newcastle tbh – I think at least one of Chelsea and spurs could really click with their new managers, and Newcastle are quietly building on their already solid base. I don’t expect any of them to win it, but they will probably influence whoever does win and they could all finish high up the table.