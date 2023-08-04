Could both Arsenal AND Man United overtake Man City this season?

Arsenal will begin their 2023–24 Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest in less than 14 days. There is a lot of optimism regarding Arsenal’s potential next season. The hope is that the Gunners can finally pull off a successful title assault after failing to sustain the Premier League charge last season.

Wayne Rooney and Mikael Silvestre, both former Manchester United players, anticipate that Arteta and the team will be successful in their bid for the PL title this time around.

Rooney stated, “Arsenal has been steadily building a strong team, and they have the potential to challenge the top clubs. With their tactical gameplay and the addition of some exceptional talents, I foresee them reaching the final match next season.”

On the other hand, Silvestre, who also played for Arsenal at one point in his career, told Betting Expert that Arsenal are winning the league, and surprisingly, according to him, Manchester City will drop in form and finish third behind Manchester United, who will finish second.

“I think Arsenal will win the title.

“In second, I’m going for Manchester United. Man City will be third, and I think Liverpool could get fourth.

“The fact that Arsenal challenged for the Premier League last season was a surprise to everyone and even to themselves.

“Now that they’ve done that with consistency, being in the top spot for so long, they clearly are title challengers this season. They’ll go for it, and they should.”

It is undeniable that Mikel Arteta has benefited from this transfer window; he has signed, and is still signing, top stars like Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz, who are improving Arsenal from where they were.

The Gunners should be very determined to compete for the league and be brutal to anyone who stands in their way of success.

