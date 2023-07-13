Fabrizio reassures Arsenal fans about Declan Rice and Timber announcements

Their are definite signs that Arsenal fans are getting jittery about Declan Rice actually coming to Arsenal after it was revealed yesterday that West Ham having been getting very frustrated with the continuing delay, but there have been many more positive vibes in today’s media.

Fabrizio Romano has decided to reassure all Arsenal fans to stop worrying and just wait a little bit more patiently. He told CaughtOffside: “I know Arsenal fans are desperate to hear official announcements on Declan Rice, but I can’t control that.

“It’s not on journalists to say when clubs will announce deals, only the club can do this, but I’m not changing my position, despite rumours – I’m told it’s just a matter of announcement, Arsenal have everything ready for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

“I already said that both deals are done, that’s it, nothing else. Only Arsenal can decide about announcements, and this is the same for any club.”

There is also confidence from the West Ham side, if this tweet is anything to go by….

There is no change in the Declan Rice situation. He is expected to release a goodbye video to West Ham and be officially announced either Friday or Saturday by Arsenal before joining up with their squad for the tour of the USA. — ExWHUEmployee (@ExWHUEmployee) July 13, 2023

So, Gooners, just relax, get the popcorn out, and hang on just one more day….

