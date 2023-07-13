Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Fabrizio reassures Arsenal fans about Declan Rice and Timber announcements

Their are definite signs that Arsenal fans are getting jittery about Declan Rice actually coming to Arsenal after it was revealed yesterday that West Ham having been getting very frustrated with the continuing delay, but there have been many more positive vibes in today’s media.

Fabrizio Romano has decided to reassure all Arsenal fans to stop worrying and just wait a little bit more patiently. He told CaughtOffside: “I know Arsenal fans are desperate to hear official announcements on Declan Rice, but I can’t control that.

“It’s not on journalists to say when clubs will announce deals, only the club can do this, but I’m not changing my position, despite rumours – I’m told it’s just a matter of announcement, Arsenal have everything ready for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

“I already said that both deals are done, that’s it, nothing else. Only Arsenal can decide about announcements, and this is the same for any club.”

There is also confidence from the West Ham side, if this tweet is anything to go by….

So, Gooners, just relax, get the popcorn out, and hang on just one more day….

Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says injuries won’t stop England from winning the Women’s World Cup
Are Liverpool going to be a big threat to Arsenal next season?
Arsenal just need Vlahovic now to make our summer perfect
Posted by

Tags Jurrien Timber Rice Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs