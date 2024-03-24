Is the outcry about a change to the flag on the England kit justified (or a good publicity stunt?)

I’m aware that not all members of the JustArsenal family are English, but wherever readers are from, you will all possess a different level of patriotism.

Some will be able to relate to the outcry in England, by some, regarding Nike changing the colours of the Saint George’s flag on the new Three Lions kit. Others won’t be offended at all.

It’s worth noting that in the UK, politicians have got involved in the debate.

There are some countries I can think of where there would be a national outcry if their flag was tampered with in any fashion.

To defend Nike, this wasn’t the manufacturer being ‘woke ‘ as some assumed, simply an attempt to be original. An American company, they have zero emotional attachment to the design.

Nike said: “Together with the FA, the intention was to celebrate the heroes of 1966 and their achievements.

“The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes, with a gradient of blues and reds topped with purple.

“The same colours also feature an interpretation of the flag on the back of the collar.”

If anyone should be held responsible, it should be the FA who would have had to approve the finished product. Both parties insist the dark blue and purple stripes are a tribute to the 1966 World Winners as that was the colour of their training tops.

I find it hard to fathom that no one from the Football Association sat in that meeting and didn’t forecast that the change from tradition would divide the public.

It would be like Adidas ignoring Arsenal’s history of wearing red at home and yellow away.

In the world of cancel culture, I do admire both organisations refusal to be pressured into making alterations.

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t sure an image under the collar existed if it hadn’t been reported. Which might make this a clever business campaign?

Any publicity is good publicity?

Would this many people (including this article) be talking about the release of the shirt if the cross remained red on a white background?

It wouldn’t surprise me if what logo is on back of your collar becomes the new selling point for future releases for kits domestically and internationally.

Owners of clubs might even treat it as a fresh sponsorship opportunity, like some now have separate advertisers on the sleeves.

Accepting that they have not been pressured by any one group, I’m not offended like some of my peers.

It’s not like I go to Wembley and don’t see the colours of my flag flying proudly.

Maybe bigger things in the world to worry about in the world?

What if Arsenal colours got messed with though? What would be your opinion?

Dan Smith

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…