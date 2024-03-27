Thomas Partey is back and “ready to give everything I can” for Arsenal

Thomas Partey has made only six appearances for Arsenal this season; he has certainly had a miserable season.

He suffered an injury early in the season, just before Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United. Originally scheduled to return in October, he sustained another injury that prevented him from playing until February, causing him to miss several Arsenal games and the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

He hasn’t looked crisp since his return from injury, but with extra training and a closed-door friendly against QPR this international break, he should be better off when the league resumes.

In his first of the season media appearance with Arsenal, the Ghana international spoke about his tough period with injuries. But he has disclosed that he is willing to step up and help the squad compete for glory in the Champions League and Premier League.

“Last year we did so well, and came very close to what we wanted to achieve,” he stated. “This year we have lots of big players and I know we are capable of doing big things.

“It’s been tough for me, being injured for a long time, but now I am ready to give everything I can to the team.

“Anything I can add to our level, I will do. I worked hard during my rehab to be able to come back to the level I need to be at. Now I want to get back with the team.”

The Gunners have a good chance of winning the league and the Champions League, but they have one major obstacle: a tight fixture schedule. Arteta clearly needs almost all of his players to be fit in order for squad rotation and to sustain their run in the league and in the Champions League.

That said, with Declan Rice, Partey, and even Jorginho all available, the Arsenal engine room might be in good hands to win midfield battles and dominate opponents right until the end of the campaign.

