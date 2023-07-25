Group G Review: Sweden on top with Blackstenius, Hurtig & Ilestedt at Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked-off in Australia & New Zealand on Thursday 20th July. Arsenal Women have 15 players representing their national teams at the World Cup. All 15 of our Gunners have now played their 1st game of the tournament, so let’s take a look at the highs & lows of Group G and where our Gunners are in their Group standings.

Sweden is the national team with the most Gunners, at the Women’s World Cup – hardly surprising that they have all joined our Gunners since the arrival of Swedish manager Jonas Eidevall.

Sweden are top of Group G, after Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt & Co, managed to fight back from 1-0 down against South Africa, to winning the game 2-1 with a headed goal from Arsenal’s newest Swedish recruit Ilestedt, in the 90th minute.

Next 2 group stage matches:

Sweden v Italy Sat 29th July 09:30 BBC

Argentina v Sweden Wed 2nd Aug

Next up for Sweden is Italy, on Saturday. Italy was the strongest team throughout their game against Argentina, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, with a goal from late sub Cristiana Girelli proving decisive as Italy won 1-0.

Italy reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, while Sweden finished 3rd behind 1st placed USA and 2nd placed Netherlands.

What’s your prediction for the 3rd ranked Sweden v 16th ranked Italy match on Saturday? Will we see more the Arsenal magic?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….