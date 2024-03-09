Will the title race decide who wins the Player of the Season between Rice, Foden and Van Dijk?

According to Jamie Carragher, three Premier League stars will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the Premier League title race.

Days after Paul Merson praised Declan Rice for elevating Arsenal, the Englishman is now considered crucial in the title race. Carragher points out that the £105 million Arsenal 2023 signing, Phil Foden, and Virgil van Dijk will play a significant role in the title race. The former Liverpool player goes so far as to propose that one of the three could potentially become the Player of the year.

“Liverpool want the quadruple. Manchester City seek another treble. Phil Foden, Virgil van Dijk and Declan Rice can secure themselves a double,” said Carragher on the Telegraph.

“One of the trio can be a Premier League champion and Player of the Year in 2024.

“All three player of the year contenders are the main contributors driving their sides forward, the consistently outstanding performers in a high-level run of form which shows no sign of stopping.”

The Gooners are hoping Rice will be named player of the season, as the Gunner has proven to be worth every million spent on him. He has gone beyond strengthening Arsenal’s defensive side of the game. The ex-Hammer is now scoring goals and impressing many with his corner technique, making the Gunners a threat from set pieces. Declan Rice has been outstanding in his first season with the Gunners, already surpassing his previous records with 5 goals and 6 assists in a league campaign. Merson was for sure on point when he suggested that Rice had raised Arsenal to new heights.

That said Carragher pointed out that the upcoming Liverpool vs. Manchester City match and the end-of-month Manchester City vs. Arsenal game will have a significant impact on the title race.

“The next two league match days will go a long way to influencing who wins, with City facing Liverpool and Arsenal in successive games,” said Carragher.

