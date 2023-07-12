Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema ACL recovery coming on leaps and bounds! by Michelle

Arsenal’s Dutch international Vivianne Miedema suffered a season-ending ACL injury in December 2022, only weeks after her teammate and partner Beth Mead suffered the same injury. The Arsenal Women had two further players suffer the same fate with Lionesses captain Leah Williamson being injured in April this year, followed by Austrian defender Laura Wienroither in May.

Surgery, rehabilitation and recovery from an ACL injury is long and arduous but we are very happy to report that Viv has stepped up her rehabilitation, running outdoors and every kicking a football, as per the tweet below.

Beth & Leah are missing from the Lionesses squad that is currently in Australia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, due to their injuries. Viv is also missing from the Netherlands national team for the World Cup, but will be hoping to be back on the pitch for the Gunners soon.

Beth Mead, who is a few weeks ahead of Miedema in her recovery, is optimistic of joining our Gunners for pre-season training and we should hopefully see her back on the pitch, albeit she will need to build up to full matches very gradually.

Arsenal have made 2 key forward signings in this transfer window so far; Canadian international Cloe Lacasse and England international striker Alessia Russo, which should help both Beth and Viv ease themselves back into the team on a gradual basis.

COYGW!

